DIMENSION HIGH SCHOOL, A Anime/Live-Action Hybrid Is Premiering Next Year

The upcoming anime and live-action hybrid series, Dimension High School , has released new key visuals, staff and cast members. Here is more information on one of the most unique series out there.

The official Dimension High School website has shared a new key visual, staff and cast members for the upcoming series.



The cast includes the following young male voice actors:



Takahide Ishii

Takeo Otsuka

Shohei Hashimoto

Takuma Zaiki

Toshiyuki Someya



The series is directed by Yuichi Abe who also writes the script, Izumi is under character design. Izumi has worked on Takaraser Ranbu - ONLINE - and directed as well as wrote the screenplay to SD Gundam Force.



The series will have a special radio program as well. The title will be Dimension High School Self Study Room after School and will be distributed on Radio Osaka, Radio Cloud and the Nico Nico Channel URL.



The radio show will air every Friday starting on October 19.



The anime series has a January 2019 premiere date.