DO YOU LOVE YOUR MOM AND HER TWO-HIT MULTI-TARGET ATTACKS? Gets Anime Adaptation

Authors Pochi. and Dachima Inaka's adventure comedy fantasy novel series, Do You Like Your Mom? Her Normal Attack is Two Attacks at Full Power , will be getting an anime adaptation. Here is more.

The light novel series, Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?, has announced the development of an anime adaptation. The series has shared the staff and cast working on the series, as well as a key visual for the first season.



Yoshiaki Iwasaki is directing the anime, Deko Akao is under series composition, Yohei Yaegashi is in charge of character design, Keiji Inai produces the music and J.C.Staff is animating the project. The voice cast has announced two actors so far: Haruki Ishiya as Masato Osuki and Ai Kayano as Mamako Osuki.



The series shared a 44 second trailer for the project where it presents various shots of the main characters and highlights their relationships. Since this show is about a man and his mom, the only shots given were simple stills of the characters. The key visual that is also available in its website is a shot of the mom with open arms.