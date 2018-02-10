DOUKYONIN WA HIZA, TOKIDOKI, ATAMA NO UE Has Revealed More Cast Members

The official Hizaue website has revealed more cast members for the upcoming comedy slice of life anime series, Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue.



The new voice actors are the following:



Hiro Shimono as Atsushi Kawase

Shun Horie as Hiroto Yasaka

Chika Anzai as Nana Oukami

Yoshiki Nakajima as Yuugo oukami

Ayumu Murase as Hachi

Kenjiro Tsuda as Roku



The new voice actors join the already confirmed:



Haruka yamazaki as Haru

Kensho Ono as Subaru Mikazuki



No opening or ending theme has been revealed.



The anime has a release date of January 2019 and is animated by the Zero-G studio.



The manga series that inspired this anime has the same name and has been publishing since June 2015. Comic Polaris does the serialization.





