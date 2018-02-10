DOUKYONIN WA HIZA, TOKIDOKI, ATAMA NO UE Has Revealed More Cast Members
The official Hizaue website has revealed more cast members for the upcoming comedy slice of life anime series, Doukyonin wa Hiza, Tokidoki, Atama no Ue.
The new voice actors are the following:
Hiro Shimono as Atsushi Kawase
Shun Horie as Hiroto Yasaka
Chika Anzai as Nana Oukami
Yoshiki Nakajima as Yuugo oukami
Ayumu Murase as Hachi
Kenjiro Tsuda as Roku
The new voice actors join the already confirmed:
Haruka yamazaki as Haru
Kensho Ono as Subaru Mikazuki
No opening or ending theme has been revealed.
The anime has a release date of January 2019 and is animated by the Zero-G studio.
The manga series that inspired this anime has the same name and has been publishing since June 2015. Comic Polaris does the serialization.
