GAKUEN BASARA Anime Series Reveals Its Third Key Visual
The official TBS.Co website has shared the third key visual of the upcoming series Gakuen Basara. The third promotional image has five of the main characters, each of them displaying their personalities.
Studio Brain's Base's upcoming action comedy school anime series, Gakuen Basara, has revealed its third key visual. Here is more information on the series, cast and staff.
Minoru Oohara is the director, Yoshikazu Iwanami is in charge of sound, T.M.Revolution has a theme song performance and DAX Production produces the project.
The opening theme is Hokore Kitakaki Utsukishiki, Ikizama wo by EIGHT OF TRIANGLE and the ending theme is Be Affected by Takanori Nishikawa x Fear, and Loating in Las Vegas.
The voice cast is the following:
Kazuya Nakai as Masamune Date
Soichiro Hoshi as Yukimura Sanada
Ryuuzou Ishino as Motochika Chousokabe
Takehito Kyosau as Sasuke Sarutobi
Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kojuurou Katakura
The anime has a release date of October 5, 2018.
