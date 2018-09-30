GAKUEN BASARA Anime Series Reveals Its Third Key Visual

The official TBS.Co website has shared the third key visual of the upcoming series Gakuen Basara. The third promotional image has five of the main characters, each of them displaying their personalities.



Minoru Oohara is the director, Yoshikazu Iwanami is in charge of sound, T.M.Revolution has a theme song performance and DAX Production produces the project.



The opening theme is Hokore Kitakaki Utsukishiki, Ikizama wo by EIGHT OF TRIANGLE and the ending theme is Be Affected by Takanori Nishikawa x Fear, and Loating in Las Vegas.



The voice cast is the following:



Kazuya Nakai as Masamune Date

Soichiro Hoshi as Yukimura Sanada

Ryuuzou Ishino as Motochika Chousokabe

Takehito Kyosau as Sasuke Sarutobi

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kojuurou Katakura



The anime has a release date of October 5, 2018.