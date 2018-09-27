HANGYAKUSEI MILLION ARTHUR Anime Releases New Promotional Video
The offiical Happinet Pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.35 minutes promotional video for the upcoming anime series, Hangyakusei Million Arthur.
Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming action adventure magic anime series, Hangyakusei Million Arthur, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series, cast and staff.
The networks broadcasting the series are: TOKYO MX, Sun TV, TV Aichi, BS 11, and AT-X. The anime will be airing every Thursday, times may vary.
Sora Amamiya will give voice to the character of Danchō Arthur, while Tetsuya Kakihara will continue to be Tekken Arthur, Ayana Taketatsu as Yamaneko Arthur, Inori Minase as Renkin Arthur, Natsuki Hanae will keep the role of Kakka Arthur and Yūichi Nakamura as Rurō Arthur.
These voice actors are joined by the following newcomers:
Himika Akaneya as Nak Ravi
Rie Takahashi as Titania
Nao Touyama as CUPIE
Yuu Serizawa as Brigitte
Suzuko Mimori as Bodach
Rina Hidaka as Betor
Youhei Suzuki is directing the series, Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director and Tsuyoshi Tamai writes the script.
The opening theme is Highlight by Ayaka Ohashi and the ending theme is KI-te MI-te HIT PARADE! by Party Fairy.
Holy Sword "Excalibur". The sword prepared to judge the king, aiming at the rule of Britain.
Those who surpassed it were called "Arthur" and got a mighty power.
Due to the massive creation of power, the legends are flooded, leading to distortion of history.
In order to lead the history correctly, the six Arthur, the headmaster, Tekken, Wildcat, Excellency, Alchemy, Excursion, get off to the past "Britain".
Their mission is to knock out all Excalibur that distort history.
That number, about 1 million.
This is a rebellion to the past. And it is a battle to protect the future (now).
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]