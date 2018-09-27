HANGYAKUSEI MILLION ARTHUR Anime Releases New Promotional Video

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming action adventure magic anime series, Hangyakusei Million Arthur , has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series, cast and staff.

The offiical Happinet Pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.35 minutes promotional video for the upcoming anime series, Hangyakusei Million Arthur.



The networks broadcasting the series are: TOKYO MX, Sun TV, TV Aichi, BS 11, and AT-X. The anime will be airing every Thursday, times may vary.

Sora Amamiya will give voice to the character of Danchō Arthur, while Tetsuya Kakihara will continue to be Tekken Arthur, Ayana Taketatsu as Yamaneko Arthur, Inori Minase as Renkin Arthur, Natsuki Hanae will keep the role of Kakka Arthur and Yūichi Nakamura as Rurō Arthur.

These voice actors are joined by the following newcomers:

Himika Akaneya as Nak Ravi

Rie Takahashi as Titania

Nao Touyama as CUPIE

Yuu Serizawa as Brigitte

Suzuko Mimori as Bodach

Rina Hidaka as Betor



Youhei Suzuki is directing the series, Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director and Tsuyoshi Tamai writes the script.



The opening theme is Highlight by Ayaka Ohashi and the ending theme is KI-te MI-te HIT PARADE! by Party Fairy.

