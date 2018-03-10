HIMOTE HOUSE Releases Its Official Opening Before The Premiere

Studio Bouncy's upcoming comedy anime series, Himote House, has released its official opening theme video before the premiere next week. You can check out the first scenes from the new series here.

The official Hidemusu YouTube Channel has uploaded its official opening for the upcoming comedy, Himote House. The video is 57 seconds long and it presents different moments from the first season.



The opening theme functions as a character introduction video, we are shown all the main characters from the show and the music helps give the feeling or tone the series will have.



The video also informs fans what networks will be transmitting the show as well as it gives out social media information.



The networks broadcasting the show are: TOKYO MX, BS11, J:COM and GYAO!. The series will be premiering on October 7 and will air every Monday.



Koutarou Ishidate is directing the series, booota is under character design, Junichi Inoue is producing the music and Mikinori Suzuki is the animation director.





