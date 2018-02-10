JINGAI-SAN NO YOME Anime Has Released Its Second Promotional Video

The official ichijinshaPV YouTube channel has uploaded a 30 second promotional video for the first season of Jingai-san no Yome.



The video does not do much for story details, since its just our main characters dancing and walking around. It contains an upbeat song and the ending shot is the group of characters together.



The networks transmitting the anime are: TOKYO MX, AT-X and BS Fuji. The show will air every Wednesday, times may vary.



Hisayoshi Hirasawa is directing the series as well as the sound in the show, Takumi Shibata is the episode director, Ouwa Aoyama is the art director and Yu Aikawa (original creator) is helping with production.



The theme song is Happy Life Spectacle by Hi! Superb, Ken Nagatsuka did the songwriting and composition, Yancheng Yang did the arrangement and 5pb.Records published the song.



No ending theme has been revealed.



Here is the description from the official channel:

A regular male high school student / Nichinomiya night is called to a teacher one day and he is told that he has been chosen as a marriage partner of a mysterious creature "Mr. Kanenogi".



Although they are confused, they are two people who submitted a marriage notification, but my newlyweds are extraordinarily happy ... !? Fluffy Momofuff Men's High School Student's Amateur New Life, Start!