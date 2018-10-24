KOUYA NO KOTOBUKI HIKOUTAI Original Anime Shares Promotional Video And Key Visual

The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.23 minute trailer for the upcoming action military original anime series, Kouya No Kotobuki Hikoutai. The video serves as an introduction to the characters in the show, some of the story points and gives a good look at what type of animation it will follow.



The key visual and character page you can find below are a group shot of the main characters and headshots focusing on their faces respectively. Tsutomu Mizushima directs the series and serves as the sound director, Yuusaku Saotome is the episode director, Michiko Yokote is under series composition and Hidari is the original character designer.



The voice cast consists of: Hibiku Yamamura as Zara, Miyu Tomita as Chika, Asami Seto as Reona, Sayaka Nakaya as Kate, Eri Yukimura as Emma and Sayumi Suzushiro as Kirie. There is no opening or ending theme available yet. Digital Frontier produces the series and has a release date of January 2019.









