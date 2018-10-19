LAIDBACKERS, New Anime Series By Studio Gokumi, Shares New Trailer
Laidbackers, a new anime film by Studio Gokumi, has shared a new 53 second trailer, staff and cast listing. The trailer presents various characters that will be appearing in the film as well as their voice actors. This film will have a two-week screening in Japan in Spring 2019.
Studio Gokumi's upcoming action adventure anime film, LAIDBACKERS, has released a new promotional video as well as its staff and cast. Here is more information on the project.
Hiroyuki Hashimoto is directing the movie, Makoto Uezu is writing the script, Kei Tsuchiya is under character design, Clock works does the distribution and kz produces the music. The voice cast is the following: Rina Hidaka, Himika Akaneya, You Taichi, Maria Naganawa, Yumi Uchiyama, Yumiri Hanamori and Saki Fujita.
The film also shared a key visual presenting the main characters and their official design. The official site gives more information on the characters' personalities, age and description. The main story the film will follow is also listed there.
