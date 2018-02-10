Live-Action GINTAMA 2 Film Made 3.5 Billion Yen At The Box Office
The official Mantan Web site has revealed the income Gintama 2 made at the box office in Japan. The movie is Japan's third-most-watched live-action film for the year.
Director's Yuichi Fukuda action adventure anime live-action film sequel, Gintama 2, has made over 3.5 billion yen at the box office and has big mobilization numbers as well. Here is more information.
3.5 billion yen has been made in the box office revenue and the cumulative mobilization number is 5.6 million people. The movie in second place, beating Gintama 2, is Doctor Heli Saves Lives.
According to mantan web, Gintama 2 made 2.7 billion yen and had a mobilization number of 215,903 on August 17, which is the day of the premiere. The movie ranked in the top 5 list for 5 consecutive weeks.
The manga series that inspired this film has been publishing since December 2003, it is written by Sorachi and Hideaki and Shounen Jump (Weekly) serializes it.
There are a lot of anime series that have been going on since April 2006, they all keep the same format of action comedy and a little bit of samurai action.
