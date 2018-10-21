MAGICAL GIRL SPECIAL-OPS ASKA: New Teaser Promo Revealed!

The new series, Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka, is quickly approaching its premier. The fact that a brand new promo for the show has been released should definitely get the fans excited. Check it out!

" When the Earth is threatened by the sudden appearance of undead creatures, a group of young women blessed with powers from a mysterious source rose to defeat them. Now, after three years of apparent peace, the same malevolent creatures have resurfaced. Five magical girls are once again conscripted to war as the Magical Girl Special-Ops force, to defend mankind from an unholy nemesis. " The synopsis to Makoto Fukami and Seigo Tokiya's Magical Girl Special-Ops Asuka does not do the overall story or upcoming series justice; though it definitely gets the point across. The series has its fair share of well established crew, attatched to it. This includes the writer to the Psycho-Pass script and the animation director for Bleach, to name a few. A new pomo for the film was released as well. Check it out below!







Granted what is in the promo will not hold a candle to what the show as in store; but it is still a great teaser! Love the promo and excited for more? Magical Girl Special Ops Asuka is set for release in January of 2019. Share your thoughts on the series in the usual spot!





