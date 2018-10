MAOU-SAMA, RETRY!: First Visual Revealed For The Upcoming Anime Series

Fromto, the video game manga genre has really been on a large upswing over the recent years. One such show,, a light novel series created by Kurone Kanasaki, is another series that will be making its way to the small screen, with its own anime series. While the announcement came some time ago, the show itself did not have any large news released until now. A new key visual for the show was released and also the official Twitter and Website has been released to prep for the show as well! Check out the key art below!The series follows a young man who finds himself sucked into his video game world as the "Demon King". While no release date set as of yet, the series is slated for a 2019 release. Excited for the animated adaption? Curious about where the show may be going or that a new series is making its way to the small screen? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!