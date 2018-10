MIRAI OF THE FUTURE Is In US Theaters On November And December

The anime film, Mirai of the Future, is screaning in US theaters Thursday November 29, Wednesday December 5 and Saturday December 8. You can check out thesite to see if there are participating theaters in your area. The film is dubbed in English.The film came out on July 2018 in Japan and is directed by Mamoru Hosoda who also writes the script and is the original creator. Yuuichirou Saitou and Genki Kawamura are the producers and Tatsurou Yamshita performs a theme song.The main characters are Kun Oota (voiced by Moka Kamishiraishi) and Mirai Oota (voiced by Haru Kuroki). Toho, NTT Docomo, Kadokawa, D.D.dreampartners and Sonilude are producing the film and Studio Chizu animates it. GKIDS has the English license.