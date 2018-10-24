MIRAI OF THE FUTURE Is In US Theaters On November And December
The anime film, Mirai of the Future, is screaning in US theaters Thursday November 29, Wednesday December 5 and Saturday December 8. You can check out the GKidsTickets site to see if there are participating theaters in your area. The film is dubbed in English.
Studio Chizu's adventure drama fantasy anime film, Mirai of the Future, will be screaning in US theaters in November and December. Here are the official dates and more information.
The film came out on July 2018 in Japan and is directed by Mamoru Hosoda who also writes the script and is the original creator. Yuuichirou Saitou and Genki Kawamura are the producers and Tatsurou Yamshita performs a theme song.
The main characters are Kun Oota (voiced by Moka Kamishiraishi) and Mirai Oota (voiced by Haru Kuroki). Toho, NTT Docomo, Kadokawa, D.D.dreampartners and Sonilude are producing the film and Studio Chizu animates it. GKIDS has the English license.
When four-year-old Kun meets his new baby sister, his world is turned upside down. Named Mirai (meaning "future"), the baby quickly wins the hearts of Kun's entire family. As his mother returns to work, and his father struggles to run the household, Kun becomes increasingly jealous of baby Mirai... until one day he storms off into the garden, where he encounters strange guests from the past and future – including his sister Mirai, as a teenager. Together, Kun and teenage Mirai go on a journey through time and space, uncovering their family’s incredible story. But why did Mirai come from the future?
