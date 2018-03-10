RASCAL DOES NOT DREAM OF BUNNY GIRL SENPAI Releases Opening Music Video

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai has released its official opening theme. The video is 1.30 minutes long and it shows various scenes from the first season.



The opening presents the main characters meeting up and gives few details on the plot or story of the series.



Souichi Masui is directing the anime, Yoshikazu Iwanami is the sound director and Masahiro Yokotani is writing the script and is in charge of the series composition.



The opening theme is titled Kimi no Sei by the peggies and the ending theme is Fukashigi no Carte by mai Sakurajima.



The main characters are:



Asami Seto as mai Sakurajima

Kaito Ishikawa as Sakuta Azusagawa



The series has a premiere date of October 4 and will air on Thursdays.