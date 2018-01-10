RELEASE THE SPYCE Shares New English Subtitled Trailer And Reveals Premiere Date
The official Sentai Filmworks YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.48 minute long video for the upcoming action anime series Release the Spyce.
Studio Lay-duce's upcoming action school anime series, Release the Spyce, has revealed a new English-subtitled trailer that also serves as a release date confirmation. Here is more information.
The video explains who the characters, what they do and the TV networks that are transmitting it.
The networks that are broadcasting the series are: MBS, TOKYO MX and BS11. The series has a premiere date of October 7 and will air every Sunday. The times may vary.
Akira Satou is directing the series, Akiko Fujita is the sound director, Namori (the original creator) is helping with development and Takahiro is under series composition.
The opening theme is Spatto! Spy & Spyce by Tsukikage and the ending theme is Hide & Seek by Tsukikage as well.
The series is about a girl named Momo who attends high school at the city of Sorasaki. However, she is secretly a member of Tsukikage, an intelligence agency that protects people. As a new member of the agency, she works alongside her colleagues including her senior Yuki and friends. Together, they work to establish peace in the city.
