SAENAI HEROINE NO SODATEKATA FINE Anime Film Premieres In Fall 2019

The official Saenai Movie website has shared the cast, staff and release date for the upcoming anime film Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata Fine. The movie serves as a sequel to the anime series Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend .flat, which aired from April 2017 to June 2017 and had a total of 11 episodes.



Akihisa Shibata is directing the movie, Fumiaki Maruto is writing the script, Tomoaki Takase is under character design and CloverWorks is the studio animating it. The site lists the following voice actors: Matsuoka Sadyojo as Mr. Aki, Yasunokuno as Megumi Kato, Saori Ohnishi as Sawamura, Ai Kinano as Kasumigaoka poet feather, Yahagi SAFARI as Miyoshi Higashido, Akasaki Chinatsu as Wajima Island Sea and Teruya kakihara as Iriyu Hashima.



The new key visual is a picture of the main character facing her back towards the camera and being surrounded by flowers, everything in a pink hue. The movie has a release date of fall 2019. The novel series that inspired all the other media published from July 2012 to October 2017 and has a total of 13 volumes with 120 chapters.