SEITOKAI YAKUINDOMO: Second Film In The Series Postponed Due To COVID-19

Slice of life series, Seitokai Yakuindomo, has revealed that its second film will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hit the jump for more information.

What happens when an originally all girls school switches to co-ed? Well to begin the boys will be greatly outnumbered, but maybe some change will come when one boy is pushed to becoming vice president of the student council! The plot of Seitokai Yokuindomo is a hilarious slice of life series that was created by Tozen Ujiie and released in 2007, within the pages of Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. Not long after, the series was later released as an anime, in 2010.

Due to the success of the manga and the anime, thae first film in the series was released in 2017. Over the countless anime series, and OVA's that have released, fans can't seem to get enough of the hilarious series. That being said it was only a matter of time before the second ffilm was announced. The film has the original cast members returning along with Miho Okasaki as newcomer Yu Hirose. Hiromitsu Kanazawa is returning as director nad script supervisor and Makoto Furuta is returning as character designer and and chief animation director.

While a release date was originally set for the film to release, the rising COVID-19 pandemic and spread across the world, forced the film to have to delay its release. The production committee stated that while they were very sorry to have to cancel on the July 10, 2020 release date, they promised that they would let fans know when a new date would be set, on the official website. It is also important to note that purchased advanced tickets will also be available to use even for the new release date.





Sad for the delay? Happy that the staff is playing it safe? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!