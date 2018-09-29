SHOUMETSU TOSHI Reveals A Fourth Key Visual For The Series

The official Shoumetu Toshi Anime website has revealed yet another promotional image for the upcoming series. The image has four characters getting ready to go on another mystery mission.



The first two visual reveals are significantly different from the third and fourth. The first half has a more serious and dramatic tone and the latter consists of action shots. These four images show the different tones the series will portray.



The only network listed to broadcast the series is TOKYO MX, the site states "others" will transmit it as well.



Shigeyuki Miya is directing the series, Satoshi Motoyama is in charge of sound, Tomoyuki Shitaya does the character design and Kenji Kawai produces the music.



No opening or ending theme has been revealed.



The main characters are:



Kana Hanazawa as Yuki

Tomokazu Sugita as Takuya

The release date is somewhere in 2019.