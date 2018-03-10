SORA TO UMI NO AIDA Releases Its Opening Theme Before Its Broadcast
The upcoming space fantasy anime, Sora to Umi no Aida, has released its opening music video ahead of its official release date tomorrow.
Studio TMS Entertainment's upcoming sci-fi adventure space fantasy anime series, Sora to Umi no Aida, has released its opening theme. The series will premiere tomorrow, here is more information.
The video is 1.30 minutes long and it shows various action moments from its first season, presents the main characters of the show and gives just a small amount of details regarding plot.
Atsushi Nigorikawa is directing the series and Yuuichi Imaziumi is the sound director.
The opening theme is Sora to Umi no aida by Haru Soramachi and the ending theme is Ao no Kanata by Konomi Suzuki.
The voice cast is the following:
Maori Komeno as Makiko Maki
Ai Kousaka as Makoto Mitsurugi
Momoko Suzuki as Maiko Sakura
Honoka Inoue as Ruby Azumi
Rika Tachibana as Namino Murakami
Karin Takahashi as Haru Soramachi
