SORA TO UMI NO AIDA Releases Its Opening Theme Before Its Broadcast

The upcoming space fantasy anime, Sora to Umi no Aida, has released its opening music video ahead of its official release date tomorrow.



The video is 1.30 minutes long and it shows various action moments from its first season, presents the main characters of the show and gives just a small amount of details regarding plot.



Atsushi Nigorikawa is directing the series and Yuuichi Imaziumi is the sound director.



The opening theme is Sora to Umi no aida by Haru Soramachi and the ending theme is Ao no Kanata by Konomi Suzuki.



The voice cast is the following:



Maori Komeno as Makiko Maki

Ai Kousaka as Makoto Mitsurugi

Momoko Suzuki as Maiko Sakura

Honoka Inoue as Ruby Azumi

Rika Tachibana as Namino Murakami

Karin Takahashi as Haru Soramachi