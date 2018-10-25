STAR BLAZERS: SPACE BATTLESHIP YAMATO 2202 Has Released A Promotional Video

The official Banai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.45 minute promotional video for the upcoming film Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202. The video shows several scenes that previous trailers streamed but has a couple new ones spread out through there. The video also gives information on the Blu-ray and DVD packages.



The series of films is the directed by Nobuyoshi Habara, Makoto Hoshino is the episode director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and is under series composition and Kouichi Yamadera has theme song performances. The main characters are: Susumu Kodai (played by Daisuke Ono) and Yuki Mori (played by Houko Kuwashima).



Production I.G, Bandai Visual, OLM, Lantis, Shochiku, Asatsu DK, Bandai, Banpresto and Bandai Namco Entertainment produce this series. Funimation has the English license and Xebec is the studio animating it. There are a total of 22 episodes planned for this series,

Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 marks the sixth, 16 more to go.