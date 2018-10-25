STAR BLAZERS: SPACE BATTLESHIP YAMATO 2202 Has Released A Promotional Video
The official Banai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.45 minute promotional video for the upcoming film Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202. The video shows several scenes that previous trailers streamed but has a couple new ones spread out through there. The video also gives information on the Blu-ray and DVD packages.
Studio Xebec's upcoming action military sci-fi anime film, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202, has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the movie.
The series of films is the directed by Nobuyoshi Habara, Makoto Hoshino is the episode director, Harutoshi Fukui writes the script and is under series composition and Kouichi Yamadera has theme song performances. The main characters are: Susumu Kodai (played by Daisuke Ono) and Yuki Mori (played by Houko Kuwashima).
Production I.G, Bandai Visual, OLM, Lantis, Shochiku, Asatsu DK, Bandai, Banpresto and Bandai Namco Entertainment produce this series. Funimation has the English license and Xebec is the studio animating it. There are a total of 22 episodes planned for this series, Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2202 marks the sixth, 16 more to go.
It is the year 2202, three Years after the war with Gamillas, the people in the Solar System are finally at peace once again and the Earth has been restored back to life. With the end of the war, there is a peace treaty between Earth and Gamillas which will strengthen their military bond and secure true peace. In addition to the reconstruction of Earth, the joint forces form a new intergalactic defense fleet with a new ship, Andromeda, to be its new symbol of power. Due to these advancements, the Earth is going on a path of military expansion despite Starsha Iscandar's wishes of peace. But when a new threat called the Gatlantis starts to wreak havoc to a newly reformed galaxy, the Goddess Teressa calls upon the Yamato once more in order to fight back against the new threat.
