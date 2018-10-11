TAKUNOMI. Anime Series Has Revealed Its English Dub Cast

Studio Production IMS' comedy slice of life anime series, Takunomi , has revealed its English dub cast. Here is more information on the series and actors.

Distributor Sentai Filmworks has revealed the English dub cast of the slice of life anime series Takunomi. The voice cast is the following:

Juliet Simmons as Michiru Amatsuki,

Christina Kelly as Nao Kiriyama,

Kira Vincent-Davis as Makato Kiriyama, and

Kara Greenberg as Kae Midorikawa. The following actors were announced as well but did not specify which character they are playing.

Avery Smithhart, Mike Haimoto, Elizabeth Byrd, Christie Guidry, Courtland Johnson, Mateo Mott, John Swasey, Shannon Reed, Samantha Stevens, Patrick Marrero, Kyle Jones, Joel McCray, and Alex Bedford. The series aired from January 12, 2018 to March 30, 2018 and has 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks is releasing the series in Blu-ray on December 18, 2018.