TAKUNOMI. Anime Series Has Revealed Its English Dub Cast
Distributor Sentai Filmworks has revealed the English dub cast of the slice of life anime series Takunomi. The voice cast is the following: Juliet Simmons as Michiru Amatsuki, Christina Kelly as Nao Kiriyama, Kira Vincent-Davis as Makato Kiriyama, and Kara Greenberg as Kae Midorikawa. The following actors were announced as well but did not specify which character they are playing.
Avery Smithhart, Mike Haimoto, Elizabeth Byrd, Christie Guidry, Courtland Johnson, Mateo Mott, John Swasey, Shannon Reed, Samantha Stevens, Patrick Marrero, Kyle Jones, Joel McCray, and Alex Bedford. The series aired from January 12, 2018 to March 30, 2018 and has 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks is releasing the series in Blu-ray on December 18, 2018.
20-year-old Michiru Amatsuki moved to Tokyo due to a change of career. She decided to live in a woman-only share house Stella House Haruno with people of different age and occupations. It's always fun when there's delicious alcohol and meal!!
