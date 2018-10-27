THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Reveals Four Additional Cast Members

The official That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime website has shared four more characters and their voice actors joining the show. Here are the new members: Jun Fukushima as Gabil, the leader of the lizardmen, Jun Fukuyama as Leon, he summoned Shiz and is a Demon Lord, Takehito Koyasu as Clayman, a 400-year-old Demon Lord and Kazuya Nakai as Laplace, second in command of the Moderate Clown Troupe.

Yasuhito Kikuchi is directing the series, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director and Miho Karasawa has a theme song performance.

The opening theme is Nameless story by Takuma Terashima and the ending theme is Another colony by TRUE.

The manga series that inspired this anime adaptation is has been publishing since March 2015, is written by Kawakami, Taiki and Fuse and Shounen Sirius serializes it.

Funimation revealed the official English dub cast for both That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime a few days ago. The site has the full list for the Fall 2018 SimulDub anime, you can check it out right here . Slime and RErideD premiere its English dub today for Funimation users.