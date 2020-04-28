THE GOD OF HIGH SCHOOL: New Trailer And Cast & Crew Announcements

A new trailer to the upcoming Crunchyroll original series, The God of High School, has been revealed. Hit the jump to check it out and see more announcements!

Yongje Park's The God of High School manhwa series is one of the first Korean comic series to get the anime treatment. Listed as a Crunchyroll original, The God of High School, is one of the first manhwa series to get shown to a wider audience across the world, thanks to the streaming service. The series tells the story of high schoolers who, by borrowing the power of Gods, are able to compete in a tournament where the winner could be granted their deepest desires. The original manhwa premiered in 2014 on WEBTOONS.

Recently, a brand new slew of cast and staff announcements were made, ahead of the series premiere. New cast announcements include Jin Mori as Tatsumaru Tachibana (Case File nº221: Kabukicho); Yoo Mira as Ayaka Ohashi (Aikatsu!, Masamune-kun's Revenge); Han Daewi as Kentaro Kumagai (Record of Grancrest War,Tsuredure Children );Gang Manseok as Tomokazu Sugita (Gintama); Park Mujin as Daisuke Namikawa (Hunter x Hunter); Commissioner O as Yuki Kaida (Hanaukyo Maid Team); Commissioner P as Asami Tano (Sword Art Online II); Commissioner Q as Kenji Hamada (Hanasaku Iroha); Commissioner R as Chikahiro Kobayashi (BEASTARS); Announcer T as Tomokazu Seki (Fruits Basket).

There were also new staff announcements for the series, as credited by Crunchyroll, that include Director: Sunghoo Park (GARO -VANISHING LINE-); Series composition: Kiyoko Yoshimura ; Character design: Manabu Akita (key animation on Kakegurui, Terror in Resonance, Rage of Bahamut); Director of photography: Shigeki Asakawa (Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge, Devils' Line); Art director: Kuniko Iwatani/Sachiko Nishiguchi; Color Coordination: Ami Kutsuna; Editing: Satoshi Aihara; Music: Arisa Okehazama; Music producer: Yoshiki Kobayashi; Sound effects: Katsuhiro Nakano; Sound director: Kisuke Koizumi; Animation by MAPPA (Yuri!!! on ICE, Rage of Bahamut, Dororo); Management by SOLA ENTERTAINMENT; Produced by Crunchyroll. On top of everything, a brand new trailer was released for the series as well! Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new series? Planning on watching the premiere? Make sure to share your thoughts and tune in to The God of High School, on Crunchyroll, in July!