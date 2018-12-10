THIS BOY SUFFERS FROM CRYSTALLIZATION Has Released Its English Dub Trailer
The Kuma Holdings YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.30 minute trailer for the English dub of This Boy Suffers From Crystallization. The English dub of the show is now available in both iTunes and Amazon, iTunes has the Dub and Sub version while Amazon has Dub with Closed Captions.
Studio CoMix Wave Films' magic fantasy shonen ai anime series, This Boy Suffers From Crystallization, has released its English dub trailer where fans can check out the new voices. Here is more.
Soubi Yamamoto directed, wrote the script and is the original creator of this show. Shouta Aoi wrote the theme song lyrics, performed and composed the ending theme glitter wish. The English dub is provided by Sound Cadence Studios and CoMix Wave Films animated it.
The voice cast is the following: Ry McKeand as Tamari Ayumu, Daman Mills as Onihara Koya, Stephen Fu as Shiarki, Derick Snow as Ono, Emily Fajardo as Takehara and Justin Green as Iimuro. The franchise has two OVAs and a 4 episode tv series.
The story revolves around high school boy Ayumu Tamari, who has an illness that makes him start to turn to crystal when he's stressed. Since he couldn't fit in with his class, after repeating a year, he declared that he wanted to have a "Sparkly youth" as well. To do this, he changed his hair and clothes to be more fashionable, and constantly checked for popular topics to stay in the know. In the midst of Ayumu's life of making a facade, his homeroom teacher and stone-loving geology teacher Kouya Onihara says that Ayumu's stone transformation is beautiful. Ayumu begins to become attracted to Kouya, who starts to give him advice.
