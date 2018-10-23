TORA-SAN: Live Action Trailer Released For Upcoming Film
Mina Itaba's Tora-San manga is the story of a young man named Suzuo Takahata, a young, unpopular manga artist who spent his day drinking and gambling until one day an accident takes his life. This however is not hte end of his story. In his afterlife he is given the opportunity to be reincarneted as a cat so that he can meet and talk with the people of his life for a limited time. The manga was released in Shueisha's You magazine on 2014. A brand new film is now on its way that adapts te story in live action format. A poster and trailer for hte film can be viewed below!
The live action Tore-San film has just released its first trailer! Hit the jump to check out the interesting first glimpse of the upcoming film.
Excited for the new film? Have your own thoughts in regards to the manga and movie? Share your thoughts in the comments! Tora-San, directed by Masaya Kakehi opens February 19th, 2019, in Japan!
