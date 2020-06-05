TOWER OF GOD: Crunchyroll Announces New Dubbed Cast

The breakaway hit series, Tower of God, has finally made announcements to the forthcoming dubbed version of the series. Hit the jump to check out the reveal!

With the release of the Crunchyroll original, Tower of God, the streaming service saw a lot more attention than it had before. Not only is the series an original from the service, it also adapted a story by Korean writer SIU, which debuted on WEBTOON, a Korean manhwa site. The series tells the stroy of a young boy named Bam who climbs a large tower to save his friend. On his journey he meets a ton of new characters and faces a slew of obstacles.

The series originally premeired this year, on Crunchyroll, as a subbed series and is the first of many manhwa series that will be streamed on the platform. After its release it wasn't long before it became a major hit created a whole new group of fans. Recently, Crunchyroll released a new slate of spring English dubs, for the service, and the list also included Tower of God, meaning that there would also be a new dubbed version of the series! The cast announcements can be viewed below.

Bam - Johnny Yong Bosch (“ Demon Slayer ,” “ Free! ”, “ Black Clover ” and “ Bleach ” among many others)

Rachel - Valerie Rose Lohman ( “ Wolfenstein: Youngblood ,” “" What Remains of Edith Finch ")

Headon - Christopher Swindle ( “ Baki ,” “ Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ,” and “ Bungo Stray Dogs ”)

Khun Aguero Agnis - Chris Hackney ( “ Fire Emblem: Three Houses ”)

Rak Wraithraiser - Matthew David Rudd ( “ Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-Kun ” and “ JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ”)

Yuri Jahad - Kira Buckland ( “ JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable ,” and “ NieR: Automata ” among many others)

Evan Edroch - Kyle McCarley ( “ JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind ” and “ NieR: Automata ”)

Anaak Jahad - Cherami Leigh ( “ Sailor Moon ,” and “ Sword Art Online ” among many others)

Hatz - Nicolas Roye ( “ Apex Legends ”)

Shibisu - Scott Whyte (Known for his work in various video games including “ Death Stranding ,” “ Star Wars: The Old Republic - Onslaught ” and “Transf ormers: War for Cybertron ”)

Endorsi Jahad - Jeannie Tirado ( “The Promised Neverland,” “Black Clover” )

Lero Ro - Trent Mills (LA-based comedian, actor, singer. Upright Citizen’s Brigade)

Hansung Yu - Lucien Dodge ( “Fate/Zero” )

Serena - Cristina Vee ( “Konosuba,” “Hunter x Hunter,” “Puella Magi Madoka Magica,” “Sailor Moon” to name a few)

Excited for the new dubbed release? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The dubbed version of Tower of God releases, on Crunchyroll, May 13th!