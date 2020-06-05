TOWER OF GOD: Crunchyroll Announces New Dubbed Cast

With the release of the Crunchyroll original, Tower of God, the streaming service saw a lot more attention than it had before. Not only is the series an original from the service, it also adapted a story by Korean writer SIU, which debuted on WEBTOON, a Korean manhwa site. The series tells the stroy of a young boy named Bam who climbs a large tower to save his friend. On his journey he meets a ton of new characters and faces a slew of obstacles.
The series originally premeired this year, on Crunchyroll, as a subbed series and is the first of many manhwa series that will be streamed on the platform. After its release it wasn't long before it became a major hit created a whole new group of fans. Recently, Crunchyroll released a new slate of spring English dubs, for the service, and the list also included Tower of God, meaning that there would also be a new dubbed version of the series! The cast announcements can be viewed below.
Bam - Johnny Yong Bosch (“Demon Slayer,” “Free!”, “Black Clover” and “Bleach” among many others)
Rachel - Valerie Rose Lohman ( “Wolfenstein: Youngblood,” “"What Remains of Edith Finch")
Headon - Christopher Swindle ( “Baki,” “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” and “Bungo Stray Dogs”)
Khun Aguero Agnis - Chris Hackney ( “Fire Emblem: Three Houses”)
Rak Wraithraiser - Matthew David Rudd ( “Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-Kun” and “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind”)
Yuri Jahad - Kira Buckland ( “JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable,” and “NieR: Automata” among many others)
Evan Edroch - Kyle McCarley ( “JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind” and “NieR: Automata”)
Anaak Jahad - Cherami Leigh ( “Sailor Moon,” and “Sword Art Online” among many others)
Hatz - Nicolas Roye ( “Apex Legends”)
Shibisu - Scott Whyte (Known for his work in various video games including “Death Stranding,” “Star Wars: The Old Republic - Onslaught” and “Transformers: War for Cybertron”)
Endorsi Jahad - Jeannie Tirado ( “The Promised Neverland,” “Black Clover”)
Lero Ro - Trent Mills (LA-based comedian, actor, singer. Upright Citizen’s Brigade)
Hansung Yu - Lucien Dodge ( “Fate/Zero”)
Serena - Cristina Vee ( “Konosuba,” “Hunter x Hunter,” “Puella Magi Madoka Magica,” “Sailor Moon” to name a few)
Excited for the new dubbed release? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The dubbed version of Tower of God releases, on Crunchyroll, May 13th!
