 TSURUNE: KAZEMAI KOUKOU KYUUDOUBU Has Shared Its Fourth Promotional Video
Studio Kyoto Animation's upcoming drama school sports anime series, Tsurune: kazemai koukou kyuudoubu, has released its fourth promotional video. Here is more information on the cast and staff.

MemoAcebo | 10/5/2018
Filed Under: "Other" Source: Moetron
The official Kyoani YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.38 minute trailer for the upcoming drama sports anime series, Tsurune: Kazemai Koukou Kyuudoubu.

The series presents five students that meet through archery and develop their friendship. The series is a drama show so it will include many different slice of life themes as well.

The series is directed by Takuya Yamamura, Youta Tsuruouka is the sound director and Michiko Yokote writes the script and is in charge of series composition. The opening them is Naru by Luck Life and the ending theme is Orange Iro by ChouCho.

The voice cast is the following:

Shougo Yano as Nanao Kisaragi
Yuuto Uemura s Minato Narumiya
Ryouta Suzuki as Ryouhei Ymanouchi
Kaito Ishikawa as Kaito Onogi

The series has a premiere date of October 22, 2018 and will air on Mondays. It is produced by Lantis and Pony Canyon. Ponycan USA has the license for North America.
