TSURUNE: KAZEMAI KOUKOU KYUUDOUBU Skips One Week Of Broadcast
The official Tsurune website has shared new details concerning the broadcast skip of Tsurune: Kazemai Koukou Kyuudoubu.
Studio Kyoto Animation's upcoming drama school sport anime series, Tsurune: Kazemai Koukou Kyuudoubu, will be skipping one week of broadcast due to issues in the studio. Here is more information.
The site states that the premiere will air on October 21st on NHK General Television, starting at 24:10 and the Kansai region will broadcast it at 24:50 the same day.
The series is directed by Takuya Yamamura, Youta Tsuruouka is the sound director and Michiko Yokote writes the script and is in charge of series composition.
The opening them is Naru by Luck Life and the ending theme is Orange Iro by ChouCho.
The story follows Minato Narumiya. Minato played Japanese archery in middle school, but after a certain incident, he ran away from the sport. In high school, Minato meets new friends, and together as part of their school's archery club they aim to win the prefectural tournament.
