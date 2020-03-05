WAVE!! SURFING YAPPE!!: New Teaser Revealed For Upcoming Film Project

Water sports anime WAVE!! has released a new promo to the surfing film series WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

Love&Art's water sports film/series WAVE!!, has been building quite a following among fans, blending the allure of the ocean with themes of friendship and a colorful design aesthtic. This cocktail of creativity will most likely create a visually iconic and incredibly memorable series.

In 2019, the original WAVE!! project was announced and has been in development since. Before then, its inspiration came from various manga, CD's radio broadcasts and smartphone games. The new series seems to be taking a more unique direction in release, however. According to the staff of the series, The show WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! is going to be a three part film series!

The film project is set to tell the story of a young man who, with the help of firends he meets, discovers a love of surfing and ends up making a breaking bonds as he grows into an adult. Recently, a brand new teaser was streamed for the series that can be viewed below! Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new film project? Planning on doing more research before the release? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!!'s three film project is set to release, in Japan, beginning sometime this year!