New TOKYO GHOUL Promo Hits Ahead Of This Weekend's TOONAMI Premiere Tokyo Ghoul is set to premiere this Saturday in the time slot previously held by One Piece. Check out the new promo from Toonami after the link!

YOKAI APATO NO YUGA NA NICHIJO Light Novel Series To Receive Anime Adaptation This Summer The supernatural, slice-of-life light novel series, Yōkai Apāto no Yūga na Nichijō (Refined Daily Life at the Supernatural Entity Apartment) will premiere its TV anime adaptation this Summer.