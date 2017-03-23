New TOKYO GHOUL Promo Hits Ahead Of This Weekend's TOONAMI Premiere
It was announced earlier that One Piece would be losing it's Toonami time slot to the English dub of Tokyo Ghoul. While it's sad to see One Piece dropped from the Toonami slate, the new promo released for Tokyo Ghoul should get you excited for its upcoming premiere.
Tokyo Ghoul is set to premiere this Saturday in the time slot previously held by One Piece. Check out the new promo from Toonami after the link!
Tokyo Ghoul follows Ken Kaneki, a college student who barely survives a deadly encounter with his date who happens to be a ghoul, creatures that must eat human flesh to survive. He is taken to the hospital in critical condition and learns that he has become the first Ghoul-human hybrid upon recovering from the incident.
There are currently two 12-episode seasons for Tokyo Ghoul, with a rumored third season in the works. Tokyo Ghoul premieres this Saturday, March 15, 2017 at 1:00 am on Toonami. Check out the new promo below!
The Tokyo Ghoul anime is based upon the Japanese dark fantasy manga series by Sui Ishida. It was published between September 2011 and September 2014 in Shueisha's seinen manga magazine Weekly Young Jump. There is also a sequel sequel titled Tokyo Ghoul:re, as well as a prequel, Tokyo Ghoul Jack that was available online via Jump Live.
