ATTACK ON TITAN: Final Season Release Date Narrowed To "Later This Year"

The highly anticipated final season of Attack on Titan was originally reported to be released during the Fall 2020 anime season but a new update now puts that in doubt.

MAPPA studios is gearing up to bring the final season of Attack on Titan to life in the best way possible! While the COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder to gauge in terms of releasing new content, the studios have made sure to keep fans informed and excited through these long waits.

Since the conclusion of the manga is also coming this year, fans have been eagerly anticipated what the fourth and final season of the anime will bring in terms of adaption and animation. So far, things have been kept tightly under wraps with no secrets or leaks even being divulged.

A recent announcement, however, has confirmed that the final season of the series will be releasing on both Funimation and Crunchyroll in most of the world! The best part of the news has that it also includes the subbed and dubbed versions!

Since there is no official release date, it is hard to know when the new season will start coming out but until then, stay tuned for more updates! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new season and the news in the comments below!





