MY HERO ACADEMIA Author Becomes The First Foreigner To Win Korean Comic Award
Kōhei Horikoshi, creator of the acclaimed My Hero Academia manga and anime, has recently been awarded with the "2018 Manga Creator Award" by the South Korean company Seoul Media Comics — the official publisher of the My Hero Academia manga in South Korea.
The information comes from the Japanese My Hero Academia Twitter account, which shared the news coupled with some pictures of the award, and the pure gold key Horikoshi received — as well as thanking the fans for their support.
What's even more interesting is the fact that this is the first time Seoul Media Comics has given an award to a foreigner, keeping in mind that Kōhei Horikoshi is not from Korea but from Japan; making it much more of an honour for the mangaka.
