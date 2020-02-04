MY HERO ACADEMIA EXCLUSIVE Interview: Voice Actress Morgan Berry Discusses Playing The Mysterious Thirteen

The popular anime My Hero Academia is filled with numerous colorful characters with quirks. One of the many voice actresses in the series is Morgan Berry and we got a chance to chat with her - read on!

Of the many popular anime series that have gained increased attention in the recent years is without question My Hero Academia. The series joins other titles like Food Wars, Attack On Titan, and Dragon Ball Super that top the list of recognizable anime series for this generation.

My Hero Academia features a storyline that consists of 80% of the population gains some sort of quirk, developing strange looks or powers -- a mutation of sorts. Of course, the main character, Deku, is one of the few people in the world who is left unimportant and without a quirk, though what he lacks in powers he makes up for with heart.

The voice talent in My Hero Academia includes Chris Sabat (Dragon Ball Z), Collen Clinkenbeard (Borderlands 2, Dragon Ball Z), Justin Cook (Yu-Yu Hakasho), Morgan Berry (Pokemon Twilight Wings, Borderlands 3), and more. Morgan Berry who plays Thirteen was nice enough to sit down with us and chat a little bit about her mysterious character and what she thinks about quirks, as well as a little spoiler of what she has to come ahead.

Joe: In regards to your work on My Hero Academia, you lend your voice to the curious character Thirteen, whose actual appearance has never been revealed. What do you imagine she looks like?

Morgan Berry: I’ve been instructed not to refer to Thirteen as a male or a female so I always use the terms they or them when talking about them. I have no idea what Thirteen looks like but I do know there’s a body in there!

Joe: If you could have any quirk in real life, which would you choose?

Morgan Berry: Honestly, I think I would pick flight. I feel like if I was able to fly I wouldn’t be as afraid of heights anymore!

Joe: Is there anything else you would like to share with our readers about what is to come for you in the future?

Morgan Berry: It was recently announced that I’ll be joining Food Wars as Rindo Kobayashi. That will be very exciting so my fans can look forward to that!

Fans interested in learning more about Morgan Berry and her roles can follow her on Twitter and Instagram @TheMorganBerry.





In a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered Quirk, Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that won’t stop him from enrolling in a prestigious hero academy.



Season 4, Episode 25 titled His Start will air Saturday, April 4th, 2020 on MBS at 5:30 JST.