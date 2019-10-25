MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 4's Toonami Debut Set For November 9

While subscribers of Crunchyroll and Funimation enjoy the simulcast episodes of My Hero Academia, Toonami watchers will have to wait a few more weeks for the premiere of season 4.

The season 4 premiere of My Hero Academia on Cartoon Network's Toonami has been set for November 9. The series will air at 11PM EST, kicking off the Saturday night anime programming block.



Season 4 of MHA premiered on Oct 12 in Japan and is available for simulcast on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu and has previously been confirmed for a 25 episode run. The series will cover the Hero Intern arc of the ongoing manga, which has currently released 24 volumes to date.



Kōhei Horikoshi began publishing My Hero Academia in the pages of Weekly Shōnen Jump back in July 2014. The series is also simul-published in English on Shuiesha's digital Manga Plus app. VIZ Media holds the North American license for the series and has released 21 volumes to date.

