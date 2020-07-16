MY HERO ACADEMIA: THE "ULTRA" STAGE Delayed Following 2 PeopleWho Tested Positive For COVID-19

Based on the hit shonen anime My Hero Academia: The "Ultra" Stage has been forced to go on hiatus due to a couple of production staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Hit the jump to learn more!

As the world tries to return to normal slowly, there are always lessons to be taught and ways to be reminded that being careful is still the most crucial way to stay safe. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread across the world, multiple entertainment companies have begun to try and resume fillings and rehearsals of various projects.

One such project has been the stage play adaption of My Hero Academia. Just like many other live performances, the play has been forced to find many different options to have the show continue. My Hero Academia: The "Ultra" Stage: A True Hero, was the original play that was meant to be released earlier in the year.

However, as the pandemic began to spread, the play was forced to cancel its multiple performances, without an official return date set. That being said, the production committee wanted to return with a bang and decided to create My Hero Academia: The "Ultra" Stage: A True Hero PLUS ULTRA ver, which has been considered the complete play and will feature more powerful villains and appearances by Dabi, Twice and Himiko Toga.

As the play was gearing towards its premiere, two of the production members ended up testing positive for COVID-19. Reassuring that they were not in close vicinity of anyone, the production committee has decided that it would be best to have the play live but without an in-person audience, especially as this discovery has made rehearsals very difficult. For now, make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





In a world where currently most of the human population possess superpowers, labeled as "Quirks" (個性, Kosei) following the transitional period, Izuku Midoriya dreamt of becoming a Hero despite being bullied by his violent childhood friend Katsuki Bakugo for lacking a Quirk. Both youths idolize one of the world's greatest heroes All Might, who they both met with Izuku being one of few to know of an critical injury All Might has been concealing from the public eye to maintain morale. All Might also reveals the nature of his Quirk "One For All" and passes it down to Izuku to succeed him after seeing the youth's determination in the face of danger.



My Hero Academia: The "Ultra" Stage: A True Hero PLUS ULTRA ver. should be holding live no-audience performances from July 17th to the 27th!