MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 Revealed To Launch In Japan Next March; Sir Nighteye To Join The Game's Roster

Sir Nighteye has been confirmed to join the roster of Bandai Namco's upcoming My Hero One's Justice 2 ; game expected to release in Japan in march of next year.

Based on the smash hit MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime, in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2, players will create a team of three fighters from a huge roster of heroes and villains – facing off against rival teams of other players both offline and online, or versus the computer.

Thanks to a scan of the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, we have confirmation that Bandai Namco will be adding Sir Nighteye to the upcoming, as well as the official release date of the game in Japan.According to the recently revealed information,will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) on the 12th of March, but we still need official confirmation from Bandai Namco about the launch date here in the West.Weekly Shonen Jump's scan also gives us a look at Sir Nighteye in action but, again, we still need Bandai Namco to officially share more screenshots of the character(maybe even a full-fledged character trailer) so we can see him in more detail.This scan also reveals that the developers have added a brand-new system called Sidekick Plus Ultra, and the game will also bring back Story Mode that gives players different points of view; from both heroes and villains. Other than that, however,is still pretty much a glorified version of its predecessor.



My Hero One's Justice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam) in 2020.