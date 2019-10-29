New Teaser For MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Released Via Twitter
The second theatrical anime film from My Hero Academia was first announced back in March following the massive success of the first film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. A new teaser trailer for the second film was released online, via the official MHA Twitter account.
The second theatrical anime film for the My Hero Academia franchise will hit Japanese theaters on December 20. The new promo shows off the fearsome power of the mysterious new villain, Nine.
Kenji Nagasaki, who directs the TV anime, will be returning to helm another film while manga creator Kohei Horikoshi will be acting as a creative supervisor.Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for news on the film's inevitable North American release.
A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance!
Even though All Might was admired by many all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of his retirement, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes now steps forward- a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”
