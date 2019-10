New Teaser For MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Released Via Twitter

The second theatrical anime film for the My Hero Academia franchise will hit Japanese theaters on December 20. The new promo shows off the fearsome power of the mysterious new villain, Nine.

My Hero Academia was first announced back in March following the massive success of the first film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes. A new teaser trailer for the second film was released online, via the official MHA Twitter account.



Kenji Nagasaki, who directs the TV anime, will be returning to helm another film while manga creator Kohei Horikoshi will be acting as a creative supervisor.Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for news on the film's inevitable North American release. [制作快調!]

雄英高校ヒーロー科1年A組20名よ、最凶の敵<ヴィラン>ナインから、小さな姉弟や人々を守るために立ち上がれ!



堀越耕平先生 キャラ原案/総監修

『僕のヒーローアカデミア THE MOVIE ヒーローズ:ライジング』

12/20(金)全国ロードショー!#ヒロアカ #heroaca_apic.twitter.com/d8bnmGzVQl — 『僕のヒーローアカデミア THE MOVIE』公式 (@heroaca_movie) October 27, 2019



A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance!



