POKÉMON GO Special Weekend Raid Event Continues Through The Weekend - Here's The Details
When Pokémon Go was launched in the Summer of 2016, many people thought that it would be a short-lived fad and that the hype would die down rather quickly - or at least when it came to the Winter season.
In addition to the Clamperl research event that Niantic had yesterday, they also decided to host an exclusive raid event featuring a returning Generation III Legendary fron Ruby and Sapphire! Check it out!
It's quite the contrary, rather, as Niantic has ensured that they keep Trainers interested by continuously adding new features, like the updated AR and PVP. Another thing that Niantic fequently does for their game is host events. At least one weekend a month has a Community Day scheduled, and in the past several months Niantic has been doubling up on that by adding other special events in the off-time.
Right now the spotlight goes to a Generation III Legendary by the name of Latias, the (better?) half of Latios, twin Eon Pokémon who were originally introduced into the mobile game together last May. Latias has returned as a raid boss, and this time she's brought her shiny form with her.
Players will only be able to battle and capture Latias until Monday, the 25th, and there is no word yet on whether Latios will have a shiny version on the way soon or not, but stay tuned for more details as they come in!
Get ready for an all-new Pokémon experience! Pokémon Go opens a universe of Pokemon to find, catch, trade, and battle on your iPhone or Android device. With Pokémon Go, you'll discover Pokémon in a whole new world - your own!
Pokémon GO is currently available for Android and iOS devices.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]