CASTLEVANIA Season Three Synopsis Officially Released Following First Official Trailer

Fans of Netflix's Castlevania animated series have had to wait for more than a year for any inkling of the third season. Thankfully, Netflix debuted the official trailer for Season 3 earlier this month —The series is based on the Konami video game series of the same name and follows the epic tale of Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha Belnades as the defend the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and all manner of other evil forces.Season 3 is set to debut in full on March 5th — exclusively on the aforementioned streaming service. There will be ten episodes in total. Recently, Netflix shared (via) a brief synopsis for those upcoming episodes. "While it's only a single sentence, paired with the official trailer below, it's certainly more than enough to get fans excited for the impending release of Castelvania Season 3.