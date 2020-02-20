 CASTLEVANIA Season Three Synopsis Officially Released Following First Official Trailer
Video Games Headlines Videos

CASTLEVANIA Season Three Synopsis Officially Released Following First Official Trailer

CASTLEVANIA Season Three Synopsis Officially Released Following First Official Trailer

An official synopsis for the upcoming third season of Netflix's Castlevania series has surfaced online and teases what's in store for Trevor, Alucard, Sypha, and Isaac.

Nebula | 2/20/2020
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: Gamefragger
Fans of Netflix's Castlevania animated series have had to wait for more than a year for any inkling of the third season. Thankfully, Netflix debuted the official trailer for Season 3 earlier this month — more on that here.

The series is based on the Konami video game series of the same name and follows the epic tale of Trevor Belmont, Alucard, and Sypha Belnades as the defend the nation of Wallachia from Dracula and all manner of other evil forces.

Season 3 is set to debut in full on March 5th — exclusively on the aforementioned streaming service. There will be ten episodes in total. Recently, Netflix shared (via Gamefragger) a brief synopsis for those upcoming episodes. "Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector."

While it's only a single sentence, paired with the official trailer below, it's certainly more than enough to get fans excited for the impending release of Castelvania Season 3.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...