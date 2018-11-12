DEVIL MAY CRY 5 Video Game Previews HYDE Song In Collaboration Trailer

The official capcom YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1 minute collaboration trailer for the upcoming hack and slash video game Devil May Cry 5. The video shows off several new action scenes with a ton of hack and slashing, it shows off the new movesets the protagonists have and gives a preview of the theme song performed by HYDE.



The game has a March 8, 2019 release date and will hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Its physical version is going for 6,990 yen and its digital version goes for 6,480 yen. The PC will only have a digital option. A deluxe edition has been announced and is going for 7,400 yen for the PS4 and Xbox One and 7,436 for the PC.



Hideaki Itsuno, the previous director of the game's prequel, is coming back to direct again. Players can use three characters: Nero, Dante and V. V is described as a "mysterious" and "peculiar" demon hunter, he walks with help from a cane and likes to read books, specifically one titled "V".



Years have passed since the events of Devil May Cry 4, and a lot has happened. Young demon hunter Nero has lost his Devil Bringer demon arm… but hey! He's now heading his own branch of the demon-hunting business Devil May Cry. To make up for that lost arm, and keep his style rankings up, he's enlisted the help of expert craftswoman Nico, a brand new character in the series, to lend a hand and build different types of prosthetic arms that unlock new badass combat abilities and devastating powers.

