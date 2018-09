DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Will Have The Halloween Z Capsule Until The End Of November

has shared a new picture on Twitter that lets players know about the, which will be available until the end of November.This capsule unlocks exclusive avatars, Z stamps and new costume colors with Halloween designs. The capsule requires you to update the game and will be available from September 26.The characters included in the pictures are:and, they have the character models with different skin colors.Lobby avatars:as a vampire,with a bolt through his head,as a mummy,as a werewolf,with a pumpkin head andas a witch.There is no word if this applies to every console version of the game.