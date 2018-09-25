DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Will Have The Halloween Z Capsule Until The End Of November
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe has shared a new picture on Twitter that lets players know about the Halloween Z Capsule, which will be available until the end of November.
Developer Arc System Works' anime fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ, will have the Z Capsule for the Halloween season available until the end of November. Here is more info on the contents.
This capsule unlocks exclusive avatars, Z stamps and new costume colors with Halloween designs. The capsule requires you to update the game and will be available from September 26.
The characters included in the pictures are: Android 21, Gotenks and Gohan, they have the character models with different skin colors.
Lobby avatars: Vegeta as a vampire, Android 16 with a bolt through his head, Cell as a mummy, Goku Blue as a werewolf, Beerus with a pumpkin head and Kid Buu as a witch.
There is no word if this applies to every console version of the game.
