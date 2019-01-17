DRAGON: MARKED FOR DEATH Video Game Previews Voice Cast In New Video
The official Inti Creates YouTube channel has uploaded a new 5.34-minute trailer for the upcoming 2D side-scrolling game Dragon: Marked for Death. The video shows off the mechanics of the game, the different classes or characters players can use, the progression system that makes characters stronger, different enemies players need to defeat and confirms the release date of January 31st.
Developer Inti Creates' upcoming multiplayer 2D side-scrolling game, Dragon: Marked for Death, has released a new video previewing the Japanese voice cast. Here is more on the game.
Players will be able to do solo quests or team up with up to four people and enjoy the game exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The protagonist of the game is a member of the Dragonblood Clan, who have the power of the Dragon. Taking quests from various villagers, the members can increase their status in the world. Defeat enemies and upgrade your skills.
The four characters available are the Empress, Warrior, Shinobi and Witch. Each of them have their own unique set of skills. Check out the official Dragonmfd website where the game describes everything in more detail.
Dragon: Marked for Death is out for the Nintendo Switch on January 31
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]