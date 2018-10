PERSONA Q2 Releases New Marie Character Introduction Trailer

The official atlustube YouTube channel has uploaded a new 50 second character introduction trailer for Marie. The video does the regular like other trailers, it introduces the character, its design, voice acting work and action scenes, showing how it will be used in the game.Marie is a very out-spoken, foul-mouthed mood swinger. She can be cranky or sarcastic and voices her thoughts, no matter how anyone feels. However, she can apologize making this difference in her personality kind of confusing. She writes poems that talk about farewells and existentialism, she is also into fashion and nature and only eats healthy food.Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth has a release date of November 29, 2018 in Japan, Shigenori Soejima is the artist behind the characters' design and Atlus is both developing and publishing the project. The site lets players know the game is ready for "reservation". Probably meaning pre-ordering.