SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: Colleen Villard Reprises The Role Of [SPOILER] In The Movie's Post-Credits Scene

Seasoned voice actress Colleen Villard reprises the role of [SPOILER] in the second of the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie's post-credits scenes. Hit the jump...

WARNING: If you're concerned about SPOILERS, it's best to opt out of this article now.

The live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie is now in theatres. As we reported prior to its release; the movie features two post-credits scenes. Byyou can check out our full breakdown of what is included in them.The first is all about Dr. Robotnik but it's the second that's relevant to this article. Taking place on Earth, we see a glowing portal swell and emerge before some epic music starts to play and a character hops through. You might have recognised their shoes and who they were in general but are you aware of who it was that was voicing them?We're sure that some hardcore fans of the franchise will have. Colleen Villard took over as the official voice of Tails in 2014 — replacing Kate Higgins. Villard first appeared as Tails in the Sonic Boom animated series and has since reprised the role in other media such as the Sonic Forces and Team Sonic Racing video games.It's this seasoned voice actress who plays Tails in the movie. This is particularly interesting as Paramount and Jeff Fowler (the movie's director) decided to go with Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic rather than enlist Roger Craig Smith (the voice actor who has played the character since 2010). Why the discrepancy? Will Villard reprise the role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Who knows.

Sonic the Hedgehog is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.