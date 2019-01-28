Three All-New Mini-Campaigns Are Coming To RESIDENT EVIL 2 In A Free Update Next Month

The Ghost Survivors is coming as a free update to #RE2 starting February 15th!



Explore “what if” stories of three unfortunate souls who never made it out of Raccoon City: The gunshop owner, the mayor's daughter, the soldier.



▶ No Time to Mourn

▶ Runaway

▶ Forgotten Soldier pic.twitter.com/nH4dSX4GlV