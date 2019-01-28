 Three All-New Mini-Campaigns Are Coming To RESIDENT EVIL 2 In A Free Update Next Month




Capcom has proudly announced that The Ghost Survivors update will give all Resident Evil 2 players a unique opportunity to experience the slow fall of Raccoon City from three additional perspectives...

Capcom has announced that the first major Resident Evil 2 DLC will be released on February 15, 2019, giving you a unique chance to experience the slow agony of Raccoon City from three additional perspectives in all-new mini-campaigns – No Time to Mourn, Runaway, and Forgotten Soldier.

According to the publisher, those Ghost Survivors stories will be focused on "three unfortunate souls who never made it out of Raccoon City: the gunshop owner, the mayor’s daughter, and the soldier."

The Ghost Survivors expansion will be added to the core experience in a completely free update, which is a nice change of pace when it comes to Capcom's post-launch support strategy. As a reminder, the Japanese studio is also working on two extra modes – The 4th Survivor and The Tofu Survivor – included with the standard version of RE2: Remake – but we don't know when Capcom will launch them just yet.

The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Resident Evil 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC NOW!
