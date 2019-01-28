Three All-New Mini-Campaigns Are Coming To RESIDENT EVIL 2 In A Free Update Next Month
Capcom has announced that the first major Resident Evil 2 DLC will be released on February 15, 2019, giving you a unique chance to experience the slow agony of Raccoon City from three additional perspectives in all-new mini-campaigns – No Time to Mourn, Runaway, and Forgotten Soldier.
Capcom has proudly announced that The Ghost Survivors update will give all Resident Evil 2 players a unique opportunity to experience the slow fall of Raccoon City from three additional perspectives...
According to the publisher, those Ghost Survivors stories will be focused on "three unfortunate souls who never made it out of Raccoon City: the gunshop owner, the mayor’s daughter, and the soldier."
The Ghost Survivors expansion will be added to the core experience in a completely free update, which is a nice change of pace when it comes to Capcom's post-launch support strategy. As a reminder, the Japanese studio is also working on two extra modes – The 4th Survivor and The Tofu Survivor – included with the standard version of RE2: Remake – but we don't know when Capcom will launch them just yet.
In the meantime, be sure to take a look at the new victims of the deadly zombie outbreak below:
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC NOW!
