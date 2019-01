Three All-New Mini-Campaigns Are Coming To RESIDENT EVIL 2 In A Free Update Next Month

Capcom has proudly announced that The Ghost Survivors update will give all Resident Evil 2 players a unique opportunity to experience the slow fall of Raccoon City from three additional perspectives...

The Ghost Survivors is coming as a free update to #RE2 starting February 15th!



Explore “what if” stories of three unfortunate souls who never made it out of Raccoon City: The gunshop owner, the mayor's daughter, the soldier.



▶ No Time to Mourn

▶ Runaway

▶ Forgotten Soldier pic.twitter.com/nH4dSX4GlV — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) 28 stycznia 2019

The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Resident Evil 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC NOW!

Capcom is also working on two extra modes – The 4th Survivor and The Tofu Survivor – included with the standard version of RE2: Remake – but we don't know when Capcom will launch them just yet.