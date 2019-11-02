Vic Mignogna Recast In THE MOROSE MONONKEAN 2 As Funimation Cuts Ties
Funimation has announced that they've recast Vic Mignogna's role in season 2 of The Morose Mononkean as the voice actor is currently embroiled in controversy surrounding overly affectionate behavior with minors at various fan conventions over the years.
Funimation joins Rooster Teeth in creating distance between themselves and the drama currently surrounding veteran voice actor Vic Mignogna.
In a press release, Funimation stated, "Everyone, we wanted to give you an update on the Vic Mignogna situation. Following an investigation, Funimation recast Vic Mignogna in Morose Mononokean Season 2. Funimation will not be engaging Mignogna in future productions. Part of our core mission is to celebrate the diversity of the anime community and to share our love for this genre and its positive impact on all. We do not condone any kind of harassment or threatening behavior being directed at anyone."
Given the above statement, don't expect to see Mignonga return as Broly in any future Dragon Ball Super projects.
CLICK HERE to read our previous coverage on Rooster Teeth's decision to part ways withMignogna.
