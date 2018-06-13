BESERK Manga Vol 39 Cover And Release Date Revealed
A few days ago the official cover and release date for the 39th volume of the Berserk manga was revealed to fans. The newest chapter in the popular dark fantasy series is available for preorder now from the amazon site. You can also check out the front cover of Vol. 39 in the image down below:
Amazon has put up the official product page that reveals the release date and cover of the 39th volume of the Berserk Manga. Hit the jump to check it out!
The book will be released on the 24th of July in the North Americas. You can also check out Amazon’s product description of the Berserk Vol. 39, which is being published by Dark Horse down below:
From creator Kentaro Miura comes Berserk, a sprawling adult fantasy epic of horror, humor, and fierce imagination and the inspiration for the wildly popular anime.
To cure the afflicted Casca, Guts and company battle Elf Island’s magical defenses and finally reach Elfhelm, where the elven ruler opens the Corridor of Dreams, projecting Schierke and Farnese into the forbidding wasteland of Casca’s mind. But horrors lurk there, some more foul than any in the material world!
