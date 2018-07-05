Amazon Is Offering Season 3 English Dub Episodes of My Hero Academia

If you're looking to own the latest My Hero Academia English dub Season 3 episodes digitally, then Amazon has got your back with the help of FUNimation.

If you’re a fan of My Hero Academia, then you’ll be happy to know that Amazon is now offering season 3 of the FUNimation Entertainment dub for digital purchase. Not only that, but the same is happening for Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory.

OK, so here’s what’s taking place with these two anime series. As we know, FUNimation is streaming the first six episodes of My Hero Academia season 3’s English dub simultaneously with Japan. The first episode was delayed, but that didn’t put the plan in jeopardy.

Additionally, on May 6, FUNimation debuted the first episode of Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory, which is around three weeks after the anime premiered in Japan.

Now, from what we can understand, Amazon is offering the first five episodes of My Hero Academia Season 3, and the first episode of Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory in digital form. Furthermore, the retail giant is also offering the English dub versions of Steins; Gate 0 and High School DxD Hero.

We should point out that Hulu and Crunchyroll are both streaming My Hero Academia and Full Metal Panic! Invisible Victory in Japanese with English subtitles. We have no information at this time as to when these services will have the full English dub.