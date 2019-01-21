JUMP FORCE Reveals Kaguya Otsutsuki As The Latest Fighter
The official Bandai Namco US Twitter account has revealed the latest fighter joining the Jump Force roster, Naruto character Kaguya Otsutsuki, the Mother of Chakra. The account also shared official gameplay images of her in action, players can see her character design, a couple of moves and what looks like an ultimate move.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has revealed its latest fighter in Naruto character Kaguya Otsutsuki. Here are some official images of the character.
As of right now, there is no information on the character, the gameplay images are the only thing that has been shared. Kaguya Otsutsuki was the most powerful rival both Naruto and Sasuke faced in the anime series Naruto Shippuden. Having to team up and awaken new powers, Kaguya is definitely a force to be reckoned with. As soon as more information on the character pops up, we will let you know.
My Hero Academia
- Izuku "Deku" Midoriya
One Piece
- Monkey D. Luffy
- Sanji
- Blackbeard
- Roronoa Zoro
- Sabo
- Boa
Naruto
- Naruto Uzumaki
- Sasuke Uchiha
Yu Yu Hakusho
- Yusuke Urameshi
- Younger Toguro
Hunter x Hunter
- Gon Freecss
- Killua Zoldyck
- Kurapika
- Hisoka Morow
Bleach
- Ichigo Kurasaki
- Rukia Kuchiki
- Sosuke Aizen
Saint Seiya
- Pegasus Seiya
- Dragon Shiryu
Yu-Gi-Oh
- Yugi Moto (With the Duel Monsters Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl and Slifer the Sky Dragon)
Dragon Ball
- Goku
- Vegeta
- Frieza
- Piccolo
- Cell
- Trunks
Fist of the North Star
- Kenshiro
City Hunter
- Ryo Saeba
Rurouni Kenshin
- Himura Kenshin
- Shishio Makoto
Black Clover
- Asta
Original characters created by Akira Toriyama
- Galena
- Glover
- Kane
- Navigator
It was recently revealed that JoJo characters are indeed part of the Jump Force roster. Jotaro Kujo from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Dai from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will be playable. Here is our breakdown of the advertisement that revealed such news.
Keeping it in the Naruto franchise, Boruto Uzumaki has also been revealed as a playable fighter in Jump Force. Here is our report on the official gameplay images Bandai shared, where players can see Boruto in action performing a Rasengan or the classic and iconic Shadow Clone Jutsu.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is also making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 15, 2019
