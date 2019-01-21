JUMP FORCE Reveals Kaguya Otsutsuki As The Latest Fighter

Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, the Mother of Chakra, will be unleashing her power in #JUMPFORCE ! Get ready for the biggest battle on Earth coming February 15th! Pre-order today: https://t.co/tpmTsX45av pic.twitter.com/pvyaY7KyKa

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.