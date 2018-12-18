JUMP FORCE Reveals Three New Characters From One Piece, Dragon Ball And Bleach

The official V-Jump magazine has revealed three new characters joining the growing roster of upcoming anime fighting game Jump Force. The three new characters in are One Piece's Boa Hancock, Dragon Ball's Trunks and Bleach's Renji Abarai. The three characters will be available on launch day, players will be able to use them as soon as the game is out. The game just recently revealed Asta from Black Clover as well.
There is no information on the characters as of right now, however, Bandai has done this in the past. Reveal characters in a magazine or via pictures and then give fans gameplay images or even reveal trailers. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.
Here is the list of the officially confirmed fighters:
One Piece
- Monkey D. Luffy
- Sanji
- Blackbeard
- Roronoa Zoro
- Sabo
Naruto
- Naruto Uzumaki
- Sasuke Uchiha
Yu Yu Hakusho
- Yusuke Urameshi
- Younger Toguro
Hunter x Hunter
- Gon Freecss
- Killua Zoldyck
- Kurapika
- Hisoka Morow
Bleach
- Ichigo Kurasaki
- Rukia Kuchiki
- Sosuke Aizen
Saint Seiya
- Pegasus Seiya
- Dragon Shiryu
Yu-Gi-Oh
- Yugi Moto (With the Duel Monsters Dark Magician, Dark Magician Girl and Slifer the Sky Dragon)
Dragon Ball
- Goku
- Vegeta
- Frieza
- Piccolo
- Cell
Fist of the North Star
- Kenshiro
City Hunter
- Ryo Saeba
Rurouni Kenshin
- Himura Kenshin
- Shishio Makoto
Black Clover
- Asta
Original characters created by Akira Toriyama
- Galena
- Glover
- Kane
- Navigator
Jump Force is developed by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and is available for pre-order and will give bonuses for players that do.
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind.
Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the famous Weekly Jump Magazine, Jump Force is also making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force hits the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 15, 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]